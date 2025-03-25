Open Menu

CCoP Approves Fast-tracked Plan For PIA Privatization

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) on Tuesday approved a fast-tracked plan for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (PIACL), including the divestment of 51-100% share capital together with management control.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Committee, a press statement issued by the foreign office spokesperson said.

The deputy PM emphasized the government’s commitment to PIACL’s privatization to unlock its full potential and reduce financial burden on the national exchequer.

