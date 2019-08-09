UrduPoint.com
CCoP Asks Government To Appoint FAs For 10 PSEs For Privatization

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) has directed government to expedite the process of privatization and to hire financial advisors for 10 public sector enterprises(PSEs).The CCoP's meeting was held with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair on Thursday.The committee empowered the Ministry of Privatization to select any 10 units and start forthwith the hiring of financial advisors, collectively or separately as per requirement, for the selected units.On the occasion Dr.

Hafeez Sheikh said the government is committed to pursuing the privatization of programme and assured the Ministry of Privatization full institutional backing and requisite resources to fast-track the privatization process.The Cabinet in its meeting held on 3rd June 2019 had already approved initiation of the process of hiring of Financial Advisors of the selected 32 properties.The Ministry of Privatization gave a detailed presentation on the "Status of Overall Privatization" by telling the Committee that the privatization process started in January 1991 and a total of 172 transactions had been completed having fetched a total of Rs 649.

3 billion for the national exchequer.

The committee was also briefed on the progress and pace of privatization of eight units being on the active list, including National Power Parks Management Co. Ltd (1223 MW Balloki Power Plant and 1230 MW haveli Bahadur Power Plant; Mari Petroleum Limited; SME Bank Limited; First Women Bank Limited; Services International Hotel Lahore; Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad; Lakhra Coal Mines (now Lakhra Coal Development Company) and Pakistan Steel Mills (revival of entity).On the request of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs CCoP also approved the delisting of Pakistan National Shipping Corportaion, Port Qasim Authority and Karachi Port Trust from the Privatization Program due to the strategic importance and profitability of these entities.

