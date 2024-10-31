CCOP Endorses Reference Price For Divestment Of PIA Shares
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 09:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) Thursday endorsed the reference price as recommended by the PC board for divestment of 60% shares of Pakistan International Airlines (PIACL) subject to terms and conditions of the bidding document.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar who is in Doha with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, chaired the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) via zoom.
Ministers of Finance, Privatization, Power (by zoom) and Industries, Federal secretaries and senior officers of various Ministries also attended the meeting, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson.
