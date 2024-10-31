Open Menu

CCOP Endorses Reference Price For Divestment Of PIA Shares

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 09:42 PM

CCOP endorses reference price for divestment of PIA shares

The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) Thursday endorsed the reference price as recommended by the PC Board for divestment of 60% shares of Pakistan International Airlines (PIACL) subject to terms and conditions of the bidding document

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) Thursday endorsed the reference price as recommended by the PC board for divestment of 60% shares of Pakistan International Airlines (PIACL) subject to terms and conditions of the bidding document.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar who is in Doha with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, chaired the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) via zoom.

Ministers of Finance, Privatization, Power (by zoom) and Industries, Federal secretaries and senior officers of various Ministries also attended the meeting, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Foreign Office Ishaq Dar Doha Price Cabinet PIA

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, exp ..

Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer

49 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi con ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi concerned about backwardness of K ..

49 minutes ago
 18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon hold ..

18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

49 minutes ago
 EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilienc ..

EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh

60 minutes ago
 KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjac ..

KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road

60 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin K ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solar ..

1 hour ago
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Ri ..

FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life ..

54 minutes ago
 Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban ..

Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development

54 minutes ago
 PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment

PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment

1 hour ago
 3 transformer pilferers nabbed

3 transformer pilferers nabbed

54 minutes ago
 Killer awarded death sentence

Killer awarded death sentence

54 minutes ago
 Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges

Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan