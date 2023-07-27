CCOP takes notice of murder

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamiana, taking notice of the murder of 35-year-old Naveed Ahmed near Sabza Zar and Khadak Nala by an unidentified motorcyclist and sought a report from SP (Iqbal Town) in this regard.

The CCPO ordered the immediate arrest of suspects involved in the youth's murder, with the help of CCTV cameras and evidence.

He emphasized that protection of citizens' lives and property was the foremostresponsibility of police, and it would be fulfilled, says a news release issued hereon Thursday.