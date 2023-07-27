Open Menu

CCOP Takes Notice Of Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 06:30 PM

CCOP takes notice of murder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Bilal Siddique Kamiana, taking notice of the murder of 35-year-old Naveed Ahmed near Sabza Zar and Khadak Nala by an unidentified motorcyclist and sought a report from SP (Iqbal Town) in this regard.

The CCPO ordered the immediate arrest of suspects involved in the youth's murder, with the help of CCTV cameras and evidence.

He emphasized that protection of citizens' lives and property was the foremostresponsibility of police, and it would be fulfilled, says a news release issued hereon Thursday.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Police From

Recent Stories

LHC allows pre-arrest bail to judicial officer’s ..

LHC allows pre-arrest bail to judicial officer’s wife in teenage maid torture ..

9 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD’s H1 2023 profit surge 130% to reco ..

Emirates NBD’s H1 2023 profit surge 130% to record AED 12.3 billion

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce establishes Romanian Bus ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce establishes Romanian Business Council to boost bilater ..

9 minutes ago
 Khalid bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bi ..

Khalid bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

10 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group and Shandong Ports Group extend Coo ..

AD Ports Group and Shandong Ports Group extend Cooperation to attract Chinese Au ..

10 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic’s net profit rises to AED 1.2 b ..

Emirates Islamic’s net profit rises to AED 1.2 billion for first half of 2023

10 minutes ago
Hareem Shah lauds Ali Mohammad Khan, Shehryar Afri ..

Hareem Shah lauds Ali Mohammad Khan, Shehryar Afridi for standing with PTI chief

17 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah achieves milestone of 51 Test wickets

Naseem Shah achieves milestone of 51 Test wickets

49 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed ..

Theyab bin Zayed mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

55 minutes ago
 UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

UAE condemns coup attempt in Niger

1 hour ago
 Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear ..

Aina Asif opens up about her beautiful hair, clear skin

1 hour ago
 Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh ..

Dubai Ruler&#039;s Court mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan