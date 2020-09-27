UrduPoint.com
CCP Conducts Inspection Of PSMA Offices

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has carried out a search and inspection of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Lahore and Islamabad offices as part of an ongoing inquiry into possible anti-competitive activities in sugar industry.

The CCP authorized its officers to 'Enter and Search' PSMA premises under Section 34 of the Competition Act, 2010, following indications of PSMA's anti-competitive activities including, but not limited to, collective stoppage of crushing in season 2019-20, collective rise in prices of sugar, and collective refusal to supply sugar to Utility Store Corporation (USC) as recently reported, said a press release issued here.

Two different teams, authorized by the Commission, simultaneously carried out search in PSMA's Islamabad and Lahore premises and impounded the relevant record.

Through its various enforcement orders, the CCP warned industry associations from indulging in activities which may violate the Competition Act. The rule of thumb is that the associations are not allowed to discuss, deliberate or share sensitive commercial information that may allow its members, who are competitors, to coordinate business policy or discussion on economic aspects.

The CCP, as part of its statutory mandate under the Competition Act, strives to eradicate anti-competitive practices in all sector of economy.

