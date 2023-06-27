Open Menu

CCP Finalized Security Plan For Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 05:50 PM

CCP finalized security plan for Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Capital City Police (CCP) on Tuesday finalized a comprehensive security plan to ensure peace in the provincial capital on Eid-ul-Azha.

According to SSP Operations more than four thousand policemen would perform security duty on Eid while the public holidays and leaves of Police had also been cancelled.

Ababeel squad, city patrol and police mobile would patrol in the city to keep an eye on suspicious activities, adding that Police had tightened security on all internal and external routes of the city.

Similarly, the police would be deployed outside Eidghas and all sensitive mosques in the city.

Traffic police personnel will also be deployed to keep an eye on suspicious activities and persons.

More than 1000 traffic personnel would keep the traffic flow smooth in the city.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Holidays Traffic Competition Commission Of Pakistan All

Recent Stories

Govt committed to improve economic condition of co ..

Govt committed to improve economic condition of country: PM

14 minutes ago
 Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Mu ..

Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Muslim Ummah

1 hour ago
 Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s ..

Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred ..

1 hour ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

3 hours ago
 Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Acade ..

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

3 hours ago
UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

4 hours ago
 Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

4 hours ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

5 hours ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan