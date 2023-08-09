CCP fully functional after assumption of charge by chairman, two members

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Wednesday became fully functional with taking charge of office by its newly appointed chairman and two members.

The government appointed Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Salman Amin, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, and Captain (retired) Saeed Ahmad Nawaz as members of the CCP on July 17, 2023. Dr Sidhu was subsequently nominated as the CCP chairman.

Dr Sidhu took charge as CCP Chairman following the issuance of a notification by the Federal Government on Tuesday (August 8). Two newly appointed members Salman Amin and Abdul Rashid Sheikh also joined the Commission.

Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu completed his undergraduate, Master and PhD from Manchester University. He specializes in the Regulation of Abuse in Markets.

He has previous experience of working in insurance, legal, financial, academic, research and government institutions in the United Kingdom and Pakistan, and will bring a wealth of experience to the CCP.

Salman Amin brings with him extensive experience.

He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and Fellow ACCA (UK), besides having major regulatory certifications from institutions such as the University of Florida and the Centre for Energy Economics (Texas, US). He also holds Project Management certification from ILO Training Centre (Italy) and is a certified director by the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG).

His regulatory expertise, especially in the energy sector, covers roles in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and due diligence.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh holds an MBA from Institute of Business Administration Karachi, a Master of Public Administration from Cornell University, and a Fulbright Scholarship.

During his 35 years in the Pakistan Customs Service, he has worked in a variety of fields, including federal excise, sales tax, and customs.

He excelled in intelligence and anti-smuggling tactics while also being skilled in tariff analysis, enforcement, audits, and inspections, among other things.