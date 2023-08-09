Open Menu

CCP Fully Functional After Assumption Of Charge By Chairman, Two Members

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 09:59 PM

CCP fully functional after assumption of charge by chairman, two members

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Wednesday became fully functional with taking charge of office by its newly appointed chairman and two members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Wednesday became fully functional with taking charge of office by its newly appointed chairman and two members.

The government appointed Dr. Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, Salman Amin, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, and Captain (retired) Saeed Ahmad Nawaz as members of the CCP on July 17, 2023. Dr Sidhu was subsequently nominated as the CCP chairman.

Dr Sidhu took charge as CCP Chairman following the issuance of a notification by the Federal Government on Tuesday (August 8). Two newly appointed members Salman Amin and Abdul Rashid Sheikh also joined the Commission.

Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu completed his undergraduate, Master and PhD from Manchester University. He specializes in the Regulation of Abuse in Markets.

He has previous experience of working in insurance, legal, financial, academic, research and government institutions in the United Kingdom and Pakistan, and will bring a wealth of experience to the CCP.

Salman Amin brings with him extensive experience.

He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and Fellow ACCA (UK), besides having major regulatory certifications from institutions such as the University of Florida and the Centre for Energy Economics (Texas, US). He also holds Project Management certification from ILO Training Centre (Italy) and is a certified director by the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG).

His regulatory expertise, especially in the energy sector, covers roles in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and due diligence.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh holds an MBA from Institute of Business Administration Karachi, a Master of Public Administration from Cornell University, and a Fulbright Scholarship.

During his 35 years in the Pakistan Customs Service, he has worked in a variety of fields, including federal excise, sales tax, and customs.

He excelled in intelligence and anti-smuggling tactics while also being skilled in tariff analysis, enforcement, audits, and inspections, among other things.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Rashid Ilo Manchester Florida Italy United Kingdom July August Competition Commission Of Pakistan Market From Government Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

American Pro Devon Scott joins Sharjah Basketball

American Pro Devon Scott joins Sharjah Basketball

8 minutes ago
 PM directs a corporate structure for construction ..

PM directs a corporate structure for construction of Olympic Village in Islamaba ..

9 minutes ago
 Enmity claims youth's life

Enmity claims youth's life

9 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah hails Iraqi government to facilitat ..

Rana Sanaullah hails Iraqi government to facilitate Pakistani pilgrims

9 minutes ago
 Officials of PTI Hafizabad call on Aleem Khan, joi ..

Officials of PTI Hafizabad call on Aleem Khan, join IPP

11 minutes ago
 Ethiopia says major Amhara cities 'freed' after da ..

Ethiopia says major Amhara cities 'freed' after days of fighting

11 minutes ago
Particulate air pollution growing risk for early C ..

Particulate air pollution growing risk for early CVD death, disability: Study

11 minutes ago
 Awareness programme held to mark 'World Breastfeed ..

Awareness programme held to mark 'World Breastfeeding Week'

31 minutes ago
 10 gamblers arrested during raid

10 gamblers arrested during raid

31 minutes ago
 Senate passes 8 bills establishing higher educatio ..

Senate passes 8 bills establishing higher education institutions across country

31 minutes ago
 Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman Larkana to hold ..

Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman Larkana to hold open kutchery on 16th August

31 minutes ago
 Govt officers should solve public problems without ..

Govt officers should solve public problems without coming under pressure: Govern ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan