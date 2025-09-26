Open Menu

CCP Imposes Penalties Of 44. 360b In Enforcement, Recovered 223 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 09:15 PM

CCP imposes penalties of 44. 360b in enforcement, recovered 223 cases

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed penalties of 44. 360 billion in enforcement and recovered 223 cases for imposing the Competition law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed penalties of 44. 360 billion in enforcement and recovered 223 cases for imposing the Competition law.

The CCP has made significant progress in reducing its legal backlog and recovering penalties, marking a major turnaround in the enforcement of competition law, according to the data issued by the CCP here Friday.

When the new management took charge in August 2023, the CCP faced 567 pending cases across different courts.

Notable decisions by CAT include upholding fines on Reckitt Benckiser (Strepsils), PVMA, ICAP, and British Lyceum, while reducing penalties on PREMA Milk, Diamond Paints, 3N Lifemed, and Pakistan Steel Mills.

Through early hearing applications and aggressive follow-up, 223 cases have since been decided, cutting the backlog by more than 40 percent.

The biggest relief came in the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT), where 121 cases were decided out of 210, bringing down pendency by 58 percent.

The Lahore High Court decided 39 cases, reducing backlog by 78 percent, while the Sindh High Court disposed of 40 cases, a 61 percent cut.

The Islamabad High Court decided 13 cases, lowering pendency by 43 percent.

At the Supreme Court, 11 cases were decided, and 171 cases challenging CCP’s mandate have been clubbed for a single hearing.

In the past year alone, the Commission recovered PKR 360 million, surpassing the total PKR 201 million collected since its establishment in 2007.

The tribunal has disposed of 121 cases, leaving only 89 pending, and delivered rulings that have both reduced penalties and clarified key points of law.

Notable decisions by CAT include upholding fines on Reckitt Benckiser (Strepsils), PVMA, ICAP, and British Lyceum, while reducing penalties on PREMA Milk, Diamond Paints, 3N Lifemed, and Pakistan Steel Mills. 

In the high-profile Sugar Mills cartel case involving Rs 44 billion, the tribunal remanded the matter back to CCP, ruling that the Chair’s casting vote was invalid.

The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT), while deciding the appeals filed by the

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and its member mills, has remanded the case to the Competition Commission of Pakistan’s (CCP) for a fresh hearing.

Recent Stories

US Ship Wayne E Meyer concludes 2-day port call vi ..

US Ship Wayne E Meyer concludes 2-day port call visit to Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Sports activities resume in Bajaur district

Sports activities resume in Bajaur district

9 minutes ago
 DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign ..

DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign progress

9 minutes ago
 ACP honors famous literary personality Asad Muhamm ..

ACP honors famous literary personality Asad Muhammad Khan on his 93rd birthday

9 minutes ago
 Highlights of PM’s address to 80th UNGA session

Highlights of PM’s address to 80th UNGA session

17 minutes ago
 Drop scene of iPhone theft at gunpoint: suspect ar ..

Drop scene of iPhone theft at gunpoint: suspect arrested

17 minutes ago
44-day Patriotic War, causes restoration of territ ..

44-day Patriotic War, causes restoration of territorial, ideological integrity o ..

17 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainabili ..

ADNEC Group wins four honours at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2025

1 hour ago
 NEECA convenes high-level participatory dialogue o ..

NEECA convenes high-level participatory dialogue on REITs, insurance to drive en ..

17 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian te ..

Asia Cup 2025: Shashi Tharoor criticizes Indian team for avoiding handshakes wit ..

2 hours ago
 Comprehensive High School defeats Beaconhouse by 1 ..

Comprehensive High School defeats Beaconhouse by 10 wickets in PCB Talent Hunt o ..

17 minutes ago
 Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan