CCP imposes penalties of 44. 360b in enforcement, recovered 223 cases

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed penalties of 44. 360 billion in enforcement and recovered 223 cases for imposing the Competition law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed penalties of 44. 360 billion in enforcement and recovered 223 cases for imposing the Competition law.

The CCP has made significant progress in reducing its legal backlog and recovering penalties, marking a major turnaround in the enforcement of competition law, according to the data issued by the CCP here Friday.

When the new management took charge in August 2023, the CCP faced 567 pending cases across different courts.

Notable decisions by CAT include upholding fines on Reckitt Benckiser (Strepsils), PVMA, ICAP, and British Lyceum, while reducing penalties on PREMA Milk, Diamond Paints, 3N Lifemed, and Pakistan Steel Mills.

Through early hearing applications and aggressive follow-up, 223 cases have since been decided, cutting the backlog by more than 40 percent.

The biggest relief came in the Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT), where 121 cases were decided out of 210, bringing down pendency by 58 percent.

The Lahore High Court decided 39 cases, reducing backlog by 78 percent, while the Sindh High Court disposed of 40 cases, a 61 percent cut.

The Islamabad High Court decided 13 cases, lowering pendency by 43 percent.

At the Supreme Court, 11 cases were decided, and 171 cases challenging CCP’s mandate have been clubbed for a single hearing.

In the past year alone, the Commission recovered PKR 360 million, surpassing the total PKR 201 million collected since its establishment in 2007.

The tribunal has disposed of 121 cases, leaving only 89 pending, and delivered rulings that have both reduced penalties and clarified key points of law.

Notable decisions by CAT include upholding fines on Reckitt Benckiser (Strepsils), PVMA, ICAP, and British Lyceum, while reducing penalties on PREMA Milk, Diamond Paints, 3N Lifemed, and Pakistan Steel Mills.

In the high-profile Sugar Mills cartel case involving Rs 44 billion, the tribunal remanded the matter back to CCP, ruling that the Chair’s casting vote was invalid.

The Competition Appellate Tribunal (CAT), while deciding the appeals filed by the

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and its member mills, has remanded the case to the Competition Commission of Pakistan’s (CCP) for a fresh hearing.