CCP imposes penalties worth over Rs. 27b: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has imposed a penalty of Rs. 27.066 billion since 2007 and issued 717 show cause notices during the period.

It was stated by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan while concluding debate on a motion under Rule 218 in Senate regarding role and effectiveness of CCP against Cartelization in various sectors resulting in over pricing of products.

The minister said that CCP has no direct role in price control as such things are related with international price change, ratio of taxes, value of rupees and situation of supply and demand.

He said that CCP acts against Cartelization and it completed 115 inquires till date while 134 enforcement orders were issued. He said that some organizations have to pay more than Rs. five billion to CCP as per legislation but non-provision of this amount has overall affected it.