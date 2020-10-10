CCP, SDPI sing MoU to improve analysis of policy action, combat anti-competitive practices

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for further strengthening analysis of policy actions that results in distortions in the economy and combating anti-competitive practices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ):The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for further strengthening analysis of policy actions that results in distortions in the economy and combating anti-competitive practices.

The MoU was signed by CCP Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan and SDPI Executive Director (ED) Abid Qaiyum Suleri in a ceremony held at CCP Head Office, said a press statement issued here.

The ceremony was attended by CCP's Members Shaista Bano and Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi, and senior officers of both SDPI and CCP.

The MoU has been signed to forge a strategic partnership between the CCP and SDPI for sharing of information on matters of mutual benefit relating to their respective mandates.

SDPI has been ranked as the number-1 policy research think tank in Pakistan and many of SDPI's publications and research activities are relevant to the CCP's work.

There is a need to identify where regulations restrict economic activity and distort competitive forces.

Barriers to market efficiencies and competition are often traceable to distortionary policy design and implementation.

Among other, sector-specific policies in agriculture, power, financial sectors, and foreign trade have resulted in market distortions over the years.

CCP and SDPI will endeavour to make collaborative efforts, co-operating with each other in launching new research on economic priority areas, conducting regulatory impact analyses, policy analyses, policy outreach, and capacity building activities.

As part of these efforts, SDPI will regularly provide training to CCP officials on matters relating to economic research while CCP will provide training to SDPI officials on matters relating to the competition law and policy.

Both organisations will also take steps to develop linkages and partnerships with international organisations that can assist them in their collaborative activities.

The Chairperson CCP and Executive Director SDPI expressed the resolve to effectively implement the MoU for the greater benefit of their respective organisations and other stakeholders, the statement added.