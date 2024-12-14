CCPO announces job for martyred constable’s brother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana praised DSP Muhammad Ali Butt and his team from the Organized Crime Unit (OCU) Iqbal Town for bringing the killers of constable Arshad Shaheed to justice.

During a meeting at the Capital City Police Headquarters here on Saturday, the OCU team members were honored with certificates of appreciation and cash rewards.

The family of the martyred constable also attended the ceremony, where the CCPO also announced the recruitment of constable Arshad’s brother into the police department. A few days ago, notorious shooters Fasih Butt and Samar alias Bunty were killed in a shootout with the OCU Iqbal Town team in the Narang area of Sheikhupura district. The suspects were involved in extortion and other crimes. The OCU team utilized modern technology and human intelligence to trace this 2-member gang.

Those who received rewards include Inspector Waqas-ul-Hassan, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ali, ASI Farrukh Kamal, ASI Mohyuddin, ASI Waseem Iqbal, Head Constables Muhammad Arshad, Abid Raza, and constables Tariq Mahmood, Yasir Ali, Haider Abbas, Ahmed Hassan Butt, Muhammad Fayyaz, Manzoor Asif, Muhammad Nouman and Muhammad Ali Butt.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilal Siddique Kamyana paid tribute to the sacrifices of policemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty, calling them the pride of the police force. He added that officers and officials, ensuring the safety of citizens, deserve recognition and encouragement.

He further stated that the appreciation of diligent and capable officers aims to strengthen the mission of public safety. He praised the Organized Crime Unit Lahore for its continuous efforts to combat heinous crimes and reiterated the department’s commitment to recognizing hardworking and dedicated personnel at all levels.