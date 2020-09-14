UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCPO Apologizes Over Statement About Motorway Rape Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:42 PM

CCPO apologizes over statement about motorway rape incident

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh on Monday apologized over his controversial statement regarding the motorway rape incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh on Monday apologized over his controversial statement regarding the motorway rape incident.

Talking to the media, he apologized to the victim and all other sectors who were hurt by his remarks and said that he had no intention to give any wrong impression regarding the incident.

Umar Sheikh said, "I apologize, if my statement has hurt or offended anyone, adding that I apologize to my sister who was subjected to gang-rape, as well as my sisters, brothers and all strata of society".

The CCPO had earlier remarked that the rape victim should have been more careful and taken a safer route. He said, "The affected woman left Defence Area after midnight and took motorway route instead of GT Road without adequate fuel.

"The woman called her brother instead of police and her brothertelephoned the motorway police at 130 to send a police mobilefor her help," he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Motorway Road Women Media All

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad to start clas ..

55 seconds ago

Trial Over 2015 Paris Terrorist Attacks Continues ..

56 seconds ago

Accountability court upholds NAB decision in fake ..

58 seconds ago

Sports minister condoles death of Waqar Younis fat ..

1 minute ago

Omar Ayub, Mushtaq Ghani condoles over sad demise ..

5 minutes ago

KP culture to be promoted in real sense to world c ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.