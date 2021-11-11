CCPO appreciates policemen performance for arresting dacoits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :A team of Dolphin Squad deputed at police station Kahna, on early morning Thursday, after taking action on a call at helpline 15, rounded up dacoits involved in looting the citizens during patrolling at Kahna area.

The members of the dolphin squad chased the four dacoits on their two motorcycles and intercepted them near Dera Haji Abdul Rehman Kahna.

The fleeing dacoits started firing at the dolphin squad personnel and during cross firing two dacoits identified afterwards as Mohsin and Talha were injured by the firing of their own accompanies. The injured dacoits were arrested and moved to the General Hospital for treatment. The police recovered motorcycle used in robbery attempts, two pistols and thousands of rupees from the arrested dacoits.

An FIR had been registered in this regard at PS Kahna and special teams had been constituted to arrested the remaining two accompanies of the arrested dacoits.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fiaz Ahmad Dev also distributed cash award and commendation certificates among the members of dolphin squad team who arrested two dacoits during an award distribution ceremony at Capital City Police Headquarters.

Lauding the performance of dolphin squad personnel, the CCPO Lahore said that Lahore police had been successfully meeting the multiple challenges of crime control, maintenance of law and order situation in the city and protection of life and property of the people.

The CCPO said that smart community policing and dealing with citizens in polite manner was the only key to success, adding that encouragement of police officers having good performance was necessary to boost the morale of police force.

He appreciated the good performance of the officials and hopped that they would further improve their performance using their best possible professional skills and capabilities to serve the citizens.