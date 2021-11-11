UrduPoint.com

CCPO Appreciates Policemen Performance For Arresting Dacoits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 07:55 PM

CCPO appreciates policemen performance for arresting dacoits

A team of Dolphin Squad deputed at police station Kahna, on early morning Thursday, after taking action on a call at helpline 15, rounded up dacoits involved in looting the citizens during patrolling at Kahna area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :A team of Dolphin Squad deputed at police station Kahna, on early morning Thursday, after taking action on a call at helpline 15, rounded up dacoits involved in looting the citizens during patrolling at Kahna area.

The members of the dolphin squad chased the four dacoits on their two motorcycles and intercepted them near Dera Haji Abdul Rehman Kahna.

The fleeing dacoits started firing at the dolphin squad personnel and during cross firing two dacoits identified afterwards as Mohsin and Talha were injured by the firing of their own accompanies. The injured dacoits were arrested and moved to the General Hospital for treatment. The police recovered motorcycle used in robbery attempts, two pistols and thousands of rupees from the arrested dacoits.

An FIR had been registered in this regard at PS Kahna and special teams had been constituted to arrested the remaining two accompanies of the arrested dacoits.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fiaz Ahmad Dev also distributed cash award and commendation certificates among the members of dolphin squad team who arrested two dacoits during an award distribution ceremony at Capital City Police Headquarters.

Lauding the performance of dolphin squad personnel, the CCPO Lahore said that Lahore police had been successfully meeting the multiple challenges of crime control, maintenance of law and order situation in the city and protection of life and property of the people.

The CCPO said that smart community policing and dealing with citizens in polite manner was the only key to success, adding that encouragement of police officers having good performance was necessary to boost the morale of police force.

He appreciated the good performance of the officials and hopped that they would further improve their performance using their best possible professional skills and capabilities to serve the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Firing Police Law And Order Police Station Robbery FIR From Best

Recent Stories

Pb Govt upgrades 29,950 employees of various depts ..

Pb Govt upgrades 29,950 employees of various depts: Raja Basharat

48 seconds ago
 Prime Minister for "immediate steps" to stop water ..

Prime Minister for "immediate steps" to stop water theft from canals to avert sh ..

50 seconds ago
 FBR seizes non-duty paid cigarettes worth Rs156.48 ..

FBR seizes non-duty paid cigarettes worth Rs156.48 mln in 4 months

51 seconds ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad students to e ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad students to educate farmers from tomorrow

53 seconds ago
 OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast for 2021

OPEC cuts world oil demand forecast for 2021

4 minutes ago
 Great Narrative Meeting held in collaboration betw ..

Great Narrative Meeting held in collaboration between UAE Government and WEF att ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.