CCPO arrests outlaws involved in ice, other drug trafficking

The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) on Saturday exposed a gang involved in the supply of ice and other drug trafficking and arrested six suspects including the ring leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) on Saturday exposed a gang involved in the supply of ice and other drug trafficking and arrested six suspects including the ring leader.

Superintendent of Police (City) Atiq Shah while talking to media men said the operation was carried out by Faqirabad Police Station wherein Police succeeded in exposing the dangerous gang involved in supply of ice and other drug trafficking.

He informed that the arrested suspects were part of an organized drug dealer group involved in supplying ice, heroin, marijuana and other drugs to specific client.

He said the arrested suspects confessed their crime during preliminary investigation.

He said the five kilograms of hashish, two kilograms of heroin, one kilogram of ice and three pistols were also recovered from the possession of the alleged accused.

Two motorcycles used in drug supply were also recovered, he informed adding that a case has been registered in Faqirabad Police Station and investigation was underway.

