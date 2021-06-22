UrduPoint.com
CCPO Asks Companies To Increase Security Features In Motorcycles

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:21 PM

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Tuesday said that motorcycle was the only source of transportation used by poor and lower middle class so the police would ensure their safety in collaboration with motorcycles' manufacturers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Tuesday said that motorcycle was the only source of transportation used by poor and lower middle class so the police would ensure their safety in collaboration with motorcycles' manufacturers.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with motorcycles manufacturing companies' representatives here. SSP Legal Sheikh Waqas and other police officers were present.

Matters and suggestions related to improve the security and safety features in motorcycles by the manufacturing companies were discussed.

The CCPO said that most of the incidents of motorcycle theft occurred due to missing facilities of built-in safety and security features so it became very easy for thieves to snatch the bikes.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar gave proposals to the companies to manufacture tuffet free motorcycles, increase safety and security features including tracker system, secret locks as well as punching of engine and chessis number on four to five different parts of motorcycles to ensure its protection from any possible theft.

He said that motorcycles with tracking system could easily be traced in case of theft or snatching.

Introducing safety and security features would not only minimize the possibilities of theft but also decrease the overall ratio of crimes in the city, the CCPO added.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that campaign against motorcyclists using fake, illegal green and tempered registration plates would be started soon.

