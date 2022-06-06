UrduPoint.com

CCPO Assures SCBA President Of Solution To Lawyers Problems

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Capital City Police Officer Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana Monday promised that problems of the lawyer community would be resolved on priority basis and said that a liaison committee consisting of senior police officers and representatives of the lawyer community would be formed soon

He expressed these views during his visit to Lahore High Court along with SSP Security Rashid Hidayat, SCP Legal Ghulam Hussain Chauhan, SP Security Afzal Nazir and other police officers.

Kamyana called on Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Chaudhry Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon and Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry.

President Lahore High Court Bar Association Sardar Akbar Ali Dogar, Vice President Bar Sohail Shafique, Secretary Bar Rai Usman, Finance Secretary Ali Akbar and other office-bearers were also present.

Issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting and the need for further enhancement of bilateral cooperation was stressed to enhance the delivery of justice to the victims.

