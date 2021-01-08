CCPO assures security to markets, trade centres

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Ahsan Abbas Friday assured business community that police will ensure security of commercial markets and trade centres under a comprehensive security plan as per recommendations and proposals of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and concerned stakeholders

He was talking to President SCCI, Sherbaz Bilour who called on him along with a delegation in his office. Former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, former president SCCI and incumbent president Anjuman e Tajaran Peshawar, Haji Muhammad Afzal and chairman of the Chamber's Standing Committee on Law Enforcement Liaison, Malik Imran Ishaq were also present on the occasion.

The senior police officer also assured the SCCI delegation that investigations into the dacoit incident at Ittehad Store Hayatabad Peshawar and killing of its owner would be taken to logical conclusion and culprits would be brought to justice.

During meeting, they thoroughly discussed the overall law and order situation, besides the recent dacoit which had occurred in Ittehad super store located on Hayatabad Phase-III Chowk Peshawar.

The participants lauded the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police rendered by them in the line of duty for establishment of sustainable and durable peace in the province.