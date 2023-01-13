CCPO awards Shadman SHO over swift action against 'criminals'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar awarded the commendation certificate (CC-1) and cash award to SHO Shadman Sub-Inspector Aslam Shafi over his action against gangsters and land grabbers, here on Friday.

The SHO had arrested three accused in a firing-and-stabbing incident, taking place at a market in the city, within an hour of the incident.

The allege criminals had resorted to indiscriminate firing in Tolitin Market a few days ago, which caused fear among citizens. The accused had stabbed one Abdul Rehman and injured him with a knife, whereas two other citizens -- Hamza and Sameer -- were injured in firing. Later, the accused had fled the crime scene.

A case was registered against the accused and investigation was in progress.