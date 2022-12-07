CCPO calls on Governor, highlights measures taken to prevent street crimes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) here on Wednesday called on Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali and discussed measures taken to improve law and order situation, and prevent street crimes in the city.

On the occasion, the CCPO briefed the governor that a result oriented strategy had been devised to control street crimes, including car and mobile snatching, and theft. He said that the police was ready to act on the complaints of citizens, and was fully prepared to cope with any situation.

The governor directed the police to adopt more respectable behavior in dealing with elected local government representatives and citizens.

Meanwhile, the governor met with a delegation of Imamia Council for Ittihad Bainul Muslmeen.

The delegation urged the KP governor to play his role for providing compensation amount to heirs of those killed in Kocha Risaldaar bomb blast and resolve matters pertaining to land disputes in bordering area of District Kurram.

Another delegation of Ex-FATA Contractors Association also called on the governor and informed him about financial and administrative problems during the awarding of contracts.

Haji Ghulam Ali promised to discuss problems of Imamia Council with Federal and provincial authorities. He also assured cooperation to resolve the issue of land dispute in District Kurram.

He also assured the contractors to resolve their problems on priority basis and said that all the administrative and financial matters would be discussed with the authorities concerned.