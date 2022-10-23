UrduPoint.com

CCPO Chairs Anti-crime Review Meeting

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar presided over an anti-crime review meeting at Capital City Police Headquarters, here on Sunday.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismael, SSP Investigation Hussnain Haider, all SPs of all units including Operations, Investigation, Dolphin Squad, CRO, ARF along with ASPs and other related officers participated in the meeting. The CCPO Lahore reviewed the overall crime control and law and order situation. He also reviewed progress in the cases under investigation of heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, motorcycle theft, extortion and kidnapping.

The CCPO Lahore urged the senior police officers to improve their performance in preventive operations and investigation matters so as to control crime and ensure conviction of the accused criminals.

He directed them to ensure 100 per cent biometric attendance in all police stations and police offices of Lahore Police. He further directed all the senior officers including DIGs and SSPs to improve their public exposure, moving in the field and improving interaction with public, holding Open Courts at least once in a week to address the issues of citizens at the doorsteps. Representative officers of Investigation, Operations, Dolphin Squad, AVLS and other related units should be present in the Open Courts so as to resolve issues of complainants related to them.

