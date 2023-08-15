CCPO commends police personnel for excellent security arrangement on Aug 14

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that Lahore police had made extensive security arrangements on the occasion of Independence Day

In a media statement on Tuesday, he commended the officers concerned and personnel of Lahore police for their excellent security and traffic management arrangements. Adequate security was provided to citizens and families visiting parks, recreational spots, and public places, he added.

The CCPO stated that the police officers and personnel deserve applause for the peaceful conduct of Independence Day celebrations.

He also mentioned that all units of Lahore police demonstrated excellent coordination and teamwork. Lahore police remain committed to the protection of its citizens.

The CCPO stated that on Independence Day almost 110 cases had been registered and accused were arrested during crackdowns against unauthorized weapons. Additionally, in action against one-wheeling 365 cases have been registered and one-wheelers were also arrested.