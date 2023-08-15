Open Menu

CCPO Commends Police Personnel For Excellent Security Arrangement On Aug 14

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 07:08 PM

CCPO commends police personnel for excellent security arrangement on Aug 14

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that Lahore police had made extensive security arrangements on the occasion of Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that Lahore police had made extensive security arrangements on the occasion of Independence Day.

In a media statement on Tuesday, he commended the officers concerned and personnel of Lahore police for their excellent security and traffic management arrangements. Adequate security was provided to citizens and families visiting parks, recreational spots, and public places, he added.

The CCPO stated that the police officers and personnel deserve applause for the peaceful conduct of Independence Day celebrations.

He also mentioned that all units of Lahore police demonstrated excellent coordination and teamwork. Lahore police remain committed to the protection of its citizens.

The CCPO stated that on Independence Day almost 110 cases had been registered and accused were arrested during crackdowns against unauthorized weapons. Additionally, in action against one-wheeling 365 cases have been registered and one-wheelers were also arrested.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Traffic Independence Media All

Recent Stories

Literary Luminary: Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch selecte ..

Literary Luminary: Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch selected for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

12 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates Ab Gaon Chamkeinge campaign

DC inaugurates Ab Gaon Chamkeinge campaign

12 minutes ago
 'Work of art' sends Spain into first World Cup fin ..

'Work of art' sends Spain into first World Cup final

12 minutes ago
 UK's long-term sick pile pressure on economy

UK's long-term sick pile pressure on economy

12 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives former police officers

RAK Ruler receives former police officers

18 minutes ago
 SC disposes of contempt case against Ahsan Iqbal

SC disposes of contempt case against Ahsan Iqbal

10 minutes ago
At least 99 killed in one of the deadliest wildfi ..

At least 99 killed in one of the deadliest wildfires in U.S. history

10 minutes ago
 'Mera Pakistan' musical night held at PAC

'Mera Pakistan' musical night held at PAC

10 minutes ago
 Russia says hit military industries in Ukraine ove ..

Russia says hit military industries in Ukraine overnight

10 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tahnoon bin ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan at ADNOC he ..

33 minutes ago
 SEC issues decision regulating Islamic establishme ..

SEC issues decision regulating Islamic establishments, activities

33 minutes ago
 Court grants Parvez Elahi into NAB’s custody til ..

Court grants Parvez Elahi into NAB’s custody till August 21

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan