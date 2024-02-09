Open Menu

CCPO Commends Policemen Security

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 09:00 PM

CCPO commends policemen security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed contentment

with the comprehensive security arrangements during the general elections.

In a statement on Friday, the CCPO lauded the police for its management to maintain

calm atmosphere during the general elections.

Kamyana recognized a responsible and effective role played by police throughout the

general elections, affirming that police successfully maintained peace and emphasized

that meticulous arrangements resulted in maintaining control over security situation,

allowing citizens to cast their votes in a secure environment.

