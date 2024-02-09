CCPO Commends Policemen Security
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed contentment
with the comprehensive security arrangements during the general elections.
In a statement on Friday, the CCPO lauded the police for its management to maintain
calm atmosphere during the general elections.
Kamyana recognized a responsible and effective role played by police throughout the
general elections, affirming that police successfully maintained peace and emphasized
that meticulous arrangements resulted in maintaining control over security situation,
allowing citizens to cast their votes in a secure environment.
