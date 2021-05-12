CCPO, Commissioner visit family of Shaheed DIG Syed Ahmed Mubeen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that Shaheed DIG Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mubeen has proved by sacrificing his life in the line of duty that protection of life, property and honor of the people is the top priority of each and every police officer and official of Punjab Police.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said this while talking to the mother, children and other family members of martyred DIG Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mubeen here on Wednesday. Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Usman and DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid along with other officers accompanied CCPO Lahore.

The CCPO Lahore along with other senior officers visited residence of Shaheed DIG Mubeen and offered Fateha for the departed soul. While paying homage to the martyr, both the senior officers said that he sacrificed his life for the safe and secure future of the nation.

The CCPO said, "Dedication to his work and honesty were the hallmark of DIG Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mubeen's entire life."He never skipped duties even under extreme situations. Recalling DIG Syed Ahmad Mubeen's honesty and dedication towards work, CCPO Lahore remarked, "Syed Ahmad Mubeen was one of the best and most hardworking police officers I have ever known."Commissioner Lahore Division Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said that Syed Mubeen was a very intelligent officer. He added such examples of bravery and courage shown by martyred constable while thwarting the nefarious intentions of miscreants and criminals were the assets and pride of Punjab Police.

Consoling the mother of the martyr, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and Commissioner Lahore said that her son was a dutiful police officer whose sacrifice will always be remembered.