CCPO congrats new elected cabinet of PPC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ali Gandapur congratulated newly elected President of Peshawar Press Club (PPC) Syed Bukhar Shah Baacha, Vice President Shahzada Fahad, General Secretary Imran Yousafzai and all cabinet.

In a felicitation message issued here Sunday, he said that the journey of friendship and sincerity would continue between police and journalists. He hoped that new cabinet would be a key to the well-being of journalists as well as the elimination of social evils.

Meanwhile, SSP Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi also expressed good wishes for the newly elected cabinet and hoped that new cabinet would maintain cooperation with the police in future.