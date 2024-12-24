CCPO Cuts Christmas Cake, Distributes Gifts Among Christian Employees
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A special ceremony was organised in connection with Christmas celebrations
in which CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, cut a Christmas cake with
Christian employees and extended them warm Christmas greetings and distributed gifts.
The event was attended by SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, DSP Kashif Dogar, other
officers and Christian employees. Participants acknowledged the contributions
of the Christian community.
Speaking at the ceremony, the CCPO Lahore highlighted that Christian employees
serving the police department were an integral part of the department. He extended
his heartfelt Christmas wishes to all Christian employees.
Bilal Siddique remarked that Lahore Police operate as a family, sharing in each
others joys and sorrows. He emphasised that foolproof security was being ensured
for Christmas religious programmes and places of worship. Additionally, security
measures at recreational spots would remain stringent to ensure that Christian
citizens could celebrate their festival in a peaceful environment.
The CCPO said that Meesaq Centers established in the provincial capital were
prioritizing resolving issues faced by Christian citizens.
The ceremony concluded with prayers for national security and Christian employees
reaffirmed their commitment to public service.
