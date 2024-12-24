CCPO cuts Christmas cake, distributes gifts among Christian employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A special ceremony was organised in connection with Christmas celebrations

in which CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, cut a Christmas cake with

Christian employees and extended them warm Christmas greetings and distributed gifts.

The event was attended by SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, DSP Kashif Dogar, other

officers and Christian employees. Participants acknowledged the contributions

of the Christian community.

Speaking at the ceremony, the CCPO Lahore highlighted that Christian employees

serving the police department were an integral part of the department. He extended

his heartfelt Christmas wishes to all Christian employees.

Bilal Siddique remarked that Lahore Police operate as a family, sharing in each

others joys and sorrows. He emphasised that foolproof security was being ensured

for Christmas religious programmes and places of worship. Additionally, security

measures at recreational spots would remain stringent to ensure that Christian

citizens could celebrate their festival in a peaceful environment.

The CCPO said that Meesaq Centers established in the provincial capital were

prioritizing resolving issues faced by Christian citizens.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for national security and Christian employees

reaffirmed their commitment to public service.