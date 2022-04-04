CCPO directs for timely completion of under construction Asaan Insaf Markaz

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ejaz Khan Monday visited Badhber police station and inspected under construction Asaan Insaf Markaz (Accessible Justice Centre)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ejaz Khan Monday visited Badhber police station and inspected under construction Asaan Insaf Markaz (Accessible Justice Centre).

He expressed satisfaction over the construction work on Asaan Insaf Markaz and directed concerned quarters for timely completion of the project.

He was briefed by SP Cantt Farhan Khan about the steps taken for launching crackdown against criminals and maintain peace in the area.

CCPO also directed for acceleration in crackdowns against drug peddlers and especially those who involved in other street crimes. He directed staff to solve the problems of senior citizens and women on priority basis.

CCPO clarified that no compromise would be made for those showing negligence in performing their duties and departmental disciplinary action would be taken against poor performers.