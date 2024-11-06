Open Menu

CCPO Directs Officers To Improve Performance

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 03:50 PM

CCPO directs officers to improve performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed divisional officers to enhance

their performance and ensure full compliance with these indicators.

He was presiding over a meeting to review performance of Model Town and Cantonment divisions

here on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on law and order as well as other important professional matters.

The CCPO emphasized implementing the Key Performance Indicators introduced by the

chief minister for the police department.

He also assigned the task of taking action against personnel involved in negligence in

drug-related investigations to the SSP (Investigation). The CCPO instructed the

SSP (Operations) to initiate a crackdown to eliminate drug trafficking.

In recognition of outstanding performance, the CCPO announced that Sharjeel Awan Incharge

(Investigation) Factory Area will receive a certificate of appreciation and a cash reward.

Additionally, Bilal Siddique Kamyana instructed supervisory officers to conduct daily visits to check

security arrangements at banks and enforce SOPs strictly.

He highlighted the importance of utilizing modern technology, including police software like Hotel Eye to ensure the arrest of wanted criminals.

DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir,

SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal and the SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and Incharge (Investigation) from Model Town and Cantonment Divisions attended the meeting.

