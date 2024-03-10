CCPO Directs SPs To Promptly Address Pending Investigation Cases
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Sunday
directed the divisional Superintendents of Police to promptly address
the pending investigation cases.
Chairing the performance review meeting of the Investigation Wing
at his office, he expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of certain
officers and warned that any lack of interest in fulfilling duties would not be
tolerated under any circumstances.
Kamyana said that issues concerning female complainants should be
resolved on a priority basis. He emphasized the importance of treating
women visiting police stations with dignity, respect and courtesy.
He also directed the Divisional SPs to review complaints made by female
complainants on a daily basis.
The CCPO instructed the SSP (Investigation) to monitor the investigation
proceedings and ensure the regular monitoring of performance of divisional
officers.
He stressed for effective use of information technology to ensure the apprehension
of criminals. He stated that timely registration of FIRs, merit-based investigations,
and providing justice to the hapless strata were vital responsibilities.
The CCPO stated that Investigation Wing played a key role in ensuring justice.
The Investigation Wing should resolve cases using modern forensic science
and traditional skills. Effective investigations help in controlling crime, he added.
DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry,
Divisional SPs (Investigation), and incharges (SSIOU) were present in the meeting.
