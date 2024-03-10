Open Menu

CCPO Directs SPs To Promptly Address Pending Investigation Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM

CCPO directs SPs to promptly address pending investigation cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Sunday

directed the divisional Superintendents of Police to promptly address

the pending investigation cases.

Chairing the performance review meeting of the Investigation Wing

at his office, he expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of certain

officers and warned that any lack of interest in fulfilling duties would not be

tolerated under any circumstances.

Kamyana said that issues concerning female complainants should be

resolved on a priority basis. He emphasized the importance of treating

women visiting police stations with dignity, respect and courtesy.

He also directed the Divisional SPs to review complaints made by female

complainants on a daily basis.

The CCPO instructed the SSP (Investigation) to monitor the investigation

proceedings and ensure the regular monitoring of performance of divisional

officers.

He stressed for effective use of information technology to ensure the apprehension

of criminals. He stated that timely registration of FIRs, merit-based investigations,

and providing justice to the hapless strata were vital responsibilities.

The CCPO stated that Investigation Wing played a key role in ensuring justice.

The Investigation Wing should resolve cases using modern forensic science

and traditional skills. Effective investigations help in controlling crime, he added.

DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry,

Divisional SPs (Investigation), and incharges (SSIOU) were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Technology Criminals Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

8 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

22 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

24 hours ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

24 hours ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

24 hours ago
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 day ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

1 day ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

1 day ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

1 day ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan