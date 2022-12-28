CCPO directs to adopt proactive hard policing

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has directed to adopt proactive hard policing and hot pursuit of hardened criminals to eradicate crime and protect lives and properties of the citizens.

He was presiding over a meeting on Tuesday to review law and order and crime control. DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Ismail, SSP Investigation Hussnain Haider, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, all SPs of Investigation and Operations Wing, SP Security Dost Muhammad, SP Dolphin Squad, SP CIA, SP CRO, SP ARF, ASPs and other related police officers attended the meeting.

The CCPO Lahore directed all the police officers to hold an Orderly Rooms in their offices on every Friday to listen to the legitimate problems of the employees, including transfers and posting. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar further ordered officers to make it mandatory to hold open courts once in a week to ensure provision of justice to the complainants and citizens at their door steps.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that in view of the recent wave of terrorism, the police should be very vigilant and security of all police offices including police stations should be increased. He said that under the National Action Plan, intelligence based search and sweep operations should be continued to suppress anti-social and anti state elements. Patrolling on roads and visibility of police at public places should be further improved, he added.

Patrolling plan of Dolphin squads as first responders, their beat system and checking SOPs should be reorganized to improve performance of this unit, he maintained.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar said that due to Lahore Police's preventive and operational strategy the overall crime rate had decreased to 18 percent.

DIG Investigation Athar Ismail said that the prosecution rate in crimes cases had improved from 33 percent to 40 percent as 65 percent of murders had been traced whereas 366 challans of different heinous crimes completed.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed all the concerned senior police officers to improve their performance for prevention and detection of crime. "Crime prevention is impossible without the arrest of habitual and proclaimed offenders, so police officers should focus on arresting Targeted, Proclaimed Offenders as well as Court Absconders, involved in serious crimes, especially TOs of A-category," Ghulam Mahmood Dogar urged.

The CCPO Lahore said, SPs should adopt practical policing, move out in field and solve the problems of citizens by sitting with SHOs and investigation officers in police stations.

The CCPO Lahore directed divisional SPs so to strengthen the intelligence network against the drug dealers, gamblers and organized criminals to prevent them from illegal activities. The CCPO Lahore said, SPs, SDPOs should sit with the investigating officers in Police Stations and complete the challans of cases so that the victims could get justice at the earliest.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the SPs to strengthen their command for better supervision and to provide maximum relief to society further increasing the rate of challaning and recovery.

He said that in order to curb incidents of thefts, dacoities and robberies, senior officers should get the technical support of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority's modern information system. "Ensure prompt registration of cases on authenticated calls of Helpline 15 and applications received at the front desk, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar reiterated.

Indiscriminate action in preview of National Action Plan against the violations of The Punjab Security of Vulnerable Establishments Ordinance, Tenant Registration Act, Aerial Firing and Arms Acts, One Wheeling and Kite Flying Acts should be boosted up, he directed.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the police officers to hold anti peace elements and criminals accountable through search and sweep operations on daily basis.