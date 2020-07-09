CCPO directs to deploy focal person for policemen welfare

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed on Thursday directed to depute the focal persons in all police wings for the welfare of police personnel.

Presiding over a meeting of the welfare committee here, he said that in retirement, in-service death and martyrdom cases, the focal person should contact the staff and families themselves, adding that pending welfare cases including pension should be resolved as soon as possible.

The meeting was briefed that one month before retirement, the officers were being given 14 days' leave to complete the necessary paperwork. Pensions, scholarships, dowry funds and insurance cases were being resolved on a priority basis.

This year, the welfare of more than 1,100 personnel and families has been ensured.

SSP Admin Liaqat Ali Malik, SSP Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, and SP Headquarters Jamil Zafar attended the meeting.