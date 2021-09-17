UrduPoint.com

CCPO Directs To Seek Support From PSCA For Curbing Crimes

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 10:13 PM

CCPO directs to seek support from PSCA for curbing crimes

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday directed all wings of police to get complete help from the latest monitoring systems of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) to curb crime and maintain law and order situation in the city

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting at PSCA held to review the hotspots of aerial firing, one wheeling and kite flying as well as crime ratio according to heat map.

Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the CCPO Lahore and other officers regarding the analysis of data of helpline 15 calls and crime hotspot areas.

Comparative analysis of crime rate from the month of January till August was also done in the meeting.

PSCA COO said that 9,000 to 10,000 calls were received at emergency helpline 15 and 90 percent out of the total were proved fake. The CCPO directed the concerned police officers to take legal action against the fake callers at helpline 15 as this trend wasted the valuable time and resources of police.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed SP Dolphin Squad to enhance patrolling in hotspot areas of crime and improve response time at emergency helpline 15 calls.

He said police in coordination with PSCA was fully aware of its responsibilities and round the clock alert and ready to ensure life and property of the people.

