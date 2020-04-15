UrduPoint.com
CCPO Distribute Cheques Rs 2.6 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:10 PM

CCPO distribute cheques Rs 2.6 mln

CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed distributed cheques of pending group insurance of families of employees who martyred and died during service

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed distributed cheques of pending group insurance of families of employees who martyred and died during service.

The amount Rs 2.6 million were given to eleven heirs of the employees in CCPO office here on Wednesday.

CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed said that the jawans who laid down their lives during duty were the face of the department.

Steps are being taken for the welfare of employees' families,he added.

SSP Admin Liaquat Ali Malik was also present.

