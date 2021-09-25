CCPO distributes certificates among best police officers

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Abbas Ahsan on Saturday distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among police officers for showing best performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Abbas Ahsan on Saturday distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among police officers for showing best performance.

Addressing the awards distribution ceremony held at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines, the CCPO said that system of reward and punishment has been introduced in the police department to enhance efficiency and performance of police personnel and acknowledge services of capable and hardworking officers.

He directed the police officers to take more effective measures to maintain law and order and control street crimes.

He said police officers pro-active role is very in fighting crimes as well as eradicating other social evils.