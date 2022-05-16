CCPO distributes umbrellas among traffic wardens

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 08:05 PM

More than 100 umbrellas donated by University of Health Sciences (UHS) were distributed among traffic wardens of City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :More than 100 umbrellas donated by University of Health Sciences (UHS) were distributed among traffic wardens of City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) here on Monday.

The move was initiated by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muntazir Mehdi at an event held at Faisal Chowk.

Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Professor Javed Akram, senior police officers of CTPL and traffic wardens were also present.

Traffic wardens posted at various points in the city were provided with umbrellas by Lahore police to beat the heat during performance of their duties through the initiative in collaboration with the UHS.

According to CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, the initiative aimed to give prominence to health of traffic police personnel to save them from dangers of heatstroke and dehydration.

Kamyana said: "We have issued directives to all traffic police officers to give dueimportance to their health and adopt precautionary measures in sizzling heat."On this occasion, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Professor Javed Akram said, they would continue to extend further cooperation to Lahore police providing more weather sheltering support of umbrellas in future as well.

