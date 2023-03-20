CCPO emphasizes importance of maintaining peace in Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Mohammad Ijaz Khan emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and order during all religious events, including Ramazan and Muharram.

The meeting was held with the representative delegation of Imamia Jirga, led by Brigadier (Rtd) Sartaj.

The police are using all available resources to ensure the safety and security of the citizens during these events.

The Imamia Jirga has always played a positive role in maintaining peace in the city, and the CCPO expressed his appreciation for their efforts.

The CCPO also assured that the police would continue to work closely with all institutions to respond to any untoward incidents immediately.

He said that this commitment to cooperation and collaboration is vital for ensuring the safety and security of the city's residents.