UrduPoint.com

CCPO Emphasizes Importance Of Maintaining Peace In Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 10:01 PM

CCPO emphasizes importance of maintaining peace in Ramazan

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Mohammad Ijaz Khan emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and order during all religious events, including Ramazan and Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Mohammad Ijaz Khan emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and order during all religious events, including Ramazan and Muharram.

The meeting was held with the representative delegation of Imamia Jirga, led by Brigadier (Rtd) Sartaj.

The police are using all available resources to ensure the safety and security of the citizens during these events.

The Imamia Jirga has always played a positive role in maintaining peace in the city, and the CCPO expressed his appreciation for their efforts.

The CCPO also assured that the police would continue to work closely with all institutions to respond to any untoward incidents immediately.

He said that this commitment to cooperation and collaboration is vital for ensuring the safety and security of the city's residents.

Related Topics

Police Jirga All Muharram

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with heads of Dubai Gove ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with heads of Dubai Government entities to explore new ..

8 minutes ago
 US Envoy to UN Says Washington's Drills With Seoul ..

US Envoy to UN Says Washington's Drills With Seoul Not Cause of Pyongyang Missil ..

4 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Also Faces Set of Human Rights Cha ..

Blinken Says US Also Faces Set of Human Rights Challenges

4 minutes ago
 Xi May Use Russia Visit to Reiterate Calls for Pea ..

Xi May Use Russia Visit to Reiterate Calls for Peace in Ukraine - Blinken

4 minutes ago
 Apex Committee's decisions start implementing in B ..

Apex Committee's decisions start implementing in Balochistan

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Imran Khan's d ..

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns Imran Khan's disqualification case till tomo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.