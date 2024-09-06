CCPO emphasizes zero tolerance for crimes against women, children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes related to women and children, in line with the Punjab Chief Minister's vision.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the performance of Civil Lines and City Divisions at his office here on Friday. The meeting focused on law and order and public service delivery issues.

The CCPO instructed that investigations into heinous crimes including murder should be expedited. He also directed to ensure timely submission of pending road certificates and electricity theft cases to the courts and stressed that support should be provided to LESCO's campaign against commercial electricity thieves.

He called for close coordination with Interpol to apprehend Proclaimed Offenders(POs) abroad. He urged cooperation between FIA and Interpol to ensure that these POs are captured and extradited so as to receive appropriate sentences from the courts.

He also highlighted the use of modern technology, including police software like Smart Eye and Hotel Eye to ensure the arrest of wanted criminals and to expedite actions against gangs involved in robbery, snatching and property crimes. He also stressed the need for taking concrete measures to curb motorcycle theft.

The CCPO reiterated his commitment to protect children, women and vulnerable members of the society, underscoring that ensuring safety for all citizens remains a top priority of Lahore Police.

DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Operations) Tasawar Iqbal, SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and Investigation In charges of the Civil Lines and City Divisions attended the meeting.