Open Menu

CCPO Emphasizes Zero Tolerance For Crimes Against Women, Children

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM

CCPO emphasizes zero tolerance for crimes against women, children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes related to women and children, in line with the Punjab Chief Minister's vision.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the performance of Civil Lines and City Divisions at his office here on Friday. The meeting focused on law and order and public service delivery issues.

The CCPO instructed that investigations into heinous crimes including murder should be expedited. He also directed to ensure timely submission of pending road certificates and electricity theft cases to the courts and stressed that support should be provided to LESCO's campaign against commercial electricity thieves.

He called for close coordination with Interpol to apprehend Proclaimed Offenders(POs) abroad. He urged cooperation between FIA and Interpol to ensure that these POs are captured and extradited so as to receive appropriate sentences from the courts.

He also highlighted the use of modern technology, including police software like Smart Eye and Hotel Eye to ensure the arrest of wanted criminals and to expedite actions against gangs involved in robbery, snatching and property crimes. He also stressed the need for taking concrete measures to curb motorcycle theft.

The CCPO reiterated his commitment to protect children, women and vulnerable members of the society, underscoring that ensuring safety for all citizens remains a top priority of Lahore Police.

DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Operations) Tasawar Iqbal, SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and Investigation In charges of the Civil Lines and City Divisions attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Chief Minister Police Technology Electricity Punjab Law And Order Hotel Road Robbery Circle Federal Investigation Agency Criminals Women All From Top LESCO

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

21 minutes ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

27 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

49 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

3 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

5 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

5 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

6 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

6 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan