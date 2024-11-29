CCPO Felicitates Newly Elected Office Bearers
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 11:52 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Friday congratulated newly elected office bearers of Lahore Crime Reporters Association.
In his message issued here, he said that media plays significant role in highlighting police performance.
He hoped that crime reporters and police would work together to eradicate crime.
Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, "Timely access to facts help stop spread of fake news and disinformation." He hoped that newly elected members would play their responsible role for the promotion of journalism.
