Open Menu

CCPO Felicitates Newly Elected Office Bearers

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 11:52 PM

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Friday congratulated newly elected office bearers of Lahore Crime Reporters Association

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Friday congratulated newly elected office bearers of Lahore Crime Reporters Association.

In his message issued here, he said that media plays significant role in highlighting police performance.

He hoped that crime reporters and police would work together to eradicate crime.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, "Timely access to facts help stop spread of fake news and disinformation." He hoped that newly elected members would play their responsible role for the promotion of journalism.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Media

Recent Stories

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

1 minute ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

1 minute ago
 Balochistan receives first winter rain

Balochistan receives first winter rain

1 hour ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi in ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi invites JUI-S to APC for peace, ..

1 hour ago
 Vehicle lifter gang busted, two netted in Taxila

Vehicle lifter gang busted, two netted in Taxila

1 hour ago
 Participation of foreign nationals in Pakistan's p ..

Participation of foreign nationals in Pakistan's politics unacceptable: FO Spoke ..

1 hour ago
AJK President show concern over dire HR situation ..

AJK President show concern over dire HR situation in IIOJK

1 hour ago
 SMBR visits Service Delivery Center Shami Road

SMBR visits Service Delivery Center Shami Road

1 hour ago
 District Education Larkana organizes 'Scientific M ..

District Education Larkana organizes 'Scientific Mella Day'

1 hour ago
 AJK PM orders for construction of public washrooms ..

AJK PM orders for construction of public washrooms at sites of public utilizatio ..

2 hours ago
 9000 teachers to be recruited in Balochistan: Balo ..

9000 teachers to be recruited in Balochistan: Balochistan government spokesperso ..

2 hours ago
 Thar festival inaugurated to celebrate rich cultur ..

Thar festival inaugurated to celebrate rich cultural heritage

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan