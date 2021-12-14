UrduPoint.com

CCPO For Cogent Security Measures During Election

Tue 14th December 2021

CCPO for cogent security measures during election

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan here Tuesday while sharing security plan during local government election directed policemen for adopting cogent security measures

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan here Tuesday while sharing security plan during local government election directed policemen for adopting cogent security measures.

Chairing a meeting held here at police lines, the CCPO said that special security plan had been formulated for holding of local government's elections in a peaceful manner.

He said that snipers would be deployed on building adjacent to polling stations to deal with any toward incident.

Abbas Ahsan said that last night a total of 56 suspects of different nature of crime were arrested during conduct of nine search operations throughout the city. Similarly three accused of aerial firing were also arrested while actions were taken against 68 unregistered renters of houses and 18 illegal migrated Afghans.

