CCPO for creating religious harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has stressed upon the need for creating religious harmony and brotherhood, forging unity among the people of different schools of thought to ensure maintenance of peace and solidarity in the city.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Central Executive District Peace Committee ahead of Ramazan at District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh, here on Friday.

He said that it is need of the hour to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements, adding that love and fraternity should be promoted among different schools of thought.

The CCPO Lahore while talking with the members of DPC said that security arrangements could only be proved successful with integrated efforts and the cooperation of Ulema along with civil society. Interfaith harmony, brotherhood and tolerance are necessary to overcome the present challenges by making coordinated efforts for sustainable peace, he added.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SSP Operations Ahsan Saif Ullah, SP Headquarters Imran Malik, members of the Peace Committee including Moulana Muhammad Ali Naqashbandi, Mufti Imranul Hassan, Syed Khurram Abbas, Sardar Tahir Dogar, Agha Hussain Kazalbash, Syed Mehdi Shah, Hafiz Muhammad Zubair, Moulana Asad Ubaid, Mahmood-Ul-Hassan, Moutasim Elahi Zaheer and Moulana Shakil Ahmad Nasir and other Ulema attended the meeting.

The CCPO Lahore appealed to the Ulema-e-Karam to play their effective role for promotion of peace and religious harmony during the month of Ramazan. He asked them to extend support to the government in its efforts for elimination of crimes as well as extremism in the society along with implementation of standard operational procedures (SOPs) in Mosques and Imam Bargahs during prayers, in wake of third wave of corona pandemic.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said Lahore Police has always welcomed different proposals and suggestions from Ulema to ensure peace in the sacred month of Ramazan and said that he is available to every member of DPC and his doors are always open for any guidance and support to the Ulema in any emergency and untoward situation.

Ulema-e-Karam appreciated the efforts of Lahore Police for establishment of permanent peace in the city. They assured their full cooperation for establishment of peace and enforcement of Corona SOPs in letter and spirit at religious places during the month of Ramazan.