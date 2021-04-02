UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CCPO For Creating Religious Harmony

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 09:52 PM

CCPO for creating religious harmony

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has stressed upon the need for creating religious harmony and brotherhood, forging unity among the people of different schools of thought to ensure maintenance of peace and solidarity in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has stressed upon the need for creating religious harmony and brotherhood, forging unity among the people of different schools of thought to ensure maintenance of peace and solidarity in the city.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Central Executive District Peace Committee ahead of Ramazan at District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh, here on Friday.

He said that it is need of the hour to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements, adding that love and fraternity should be promoted among different schools of thought.

The CCPO Lahore while talking with the members of DPC said that security arrangements could only be proved successful with integrated efforts and the cooperation of Ulema along with civil society. Interfaith harmony, brotherhood and tolerance are necessary to overcome the present challenges by making coordinated efforts for sustainable peace, he added.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SSP Operations Ahsan Saif Ullah, SP Headquarters Imran Malik, members of the Peace Committee including Moulana Muhammad Ali Naqashbandi, Mufti Imranul Hassan, Syed Khurram Abbas, Sardar Tahir Dogar, Agha Hussain Kazalbash, Syed Mehdi Shah, Hafiz Muhammad Zubair, Moulana Asad Ubaid, Mahmood-Ul-Hassan, Moutasim Elahi Zaheer and Moulana Shakil Ahmad Nasir and other Ulema attended the meeting.

The CCPO Lahore appealed to the Ulema-e-Karam to play their effective role for promotion of peace and religious harmony during the month of Ramazan. He asked them to extend support to the government in its efforts for elimination of crimes as well as extremism in the society along with implementation of standard operational procedures (SOPs) in Mosques and Imam Bargahs during prayers, in wake of third wave of corona pandemic.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said Lahore Police has always welcomed different proposals and suggestions from Ulema to ensure peace in the sacred month of Ramazan and said that he is available to every member of DPC and his doors are always open for any guidance and support to the Ulema in any emergency and untoward situation.

Ulema-e-Karam appreciated the efforts of Lahore Police for establishment of permanent peace in the city. They assured their full cooperation for establishment of peace and enforcement of Corona SOPs in letter and spirit at religious places during the month of Ramazan.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Civil Society Syed Mehdi Shah Nasir Muhammad Ali Mufti From Government Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Khateebs of UC-17 to educate people about waste ma ..

14 seconds ago

Dutch halt AstraZeneca jabs for under-60s

15 seconds ago

US health agency says vaccinated people can travel ..

17 seconds ago

Chief Minister condoles death of singer Shaukat Al ..

18 seconds ago

Georgian Police Detain 12 Activists During Opposit ..

20 seconds ago

New Niger president lashes out at jihadist 'war cr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.