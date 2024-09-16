CCPO for ensuring foolproof security for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has assigned the task for security arrangements to Lahore Police for the upcoming 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), celebrations.

According to the a spokesman, security duties have been assigned to over 4,000 officers and officials, including six superintendents of police (SPs), 22 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 83 station house officers (SHOs) and 215 upper subordinates.

The spokesman said, this year, search operations have resulted in the inspection of 87,609 homes, 53,731 tenants and 194,233 individuals. Of these, 281,559 people were cleared after verification, while legal action was taken against 1,380 individuals for various offenses. Under the Tenancy Act, action was taken against 482 individuals and 254 absconding criminals were arrested.

Additionally, 104 people were detained under sections 55/109 of the Criminal Procedure Code and 172 cases of illegal arms were registered. The operations also involved checking 48 hotels, 26 guesthouses, 89 hostels, 4 bus stations, 44 warehouses and factories, 5,931 shops, 68 mosques and seminaries.

The CCPO Lahore instructed police officers and personnel to maintain vigilance during the Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations, particularly at checkpoints to monitor suspicious elements and individuals. He emphasised that the Dolphin Squad, PRU and Elite Teams should effectively patrol around mosques, places of worship, processions, rallies and busy roads on the 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The CCPO assured that police officers and personnel are actively performing their duties in their respective areas, remaining constantly alert to protect the lives and property of citizens.