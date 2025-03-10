Open Menu

CCPO For Strengthening Security Measures In Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2025 | 05:30 PM

CCPO for strengthening security measures in Ramadan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) In light of the prevailing security situation, CCPO Peshawar Qasim Ali Khan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting here on maintaining peace and security in the provincial capital, particularly in the crowded markets during the final days of Ramadan and ensuring a peaceful celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding the overall security and traffic management of the city, said an official communique issued here after the meeting.

Strategies for prompt and effective responses to any untoward incidents were also deliberated, including mock exercises and practical measures to enhance preparedness.

The CCPO reviewed the security and traffic arrangements for busy commercial centers and markets, emphasizing the need to further strengthen these measures.

He directed police officers to stay in constant contact with administrative bodies, religious leaders of various sects, and the business community to ensure collective efforts for maintaining peace.

Reaffirming the commitment of Peshawar Police, Qasim Ali Khan stated, "Like in the past, all available resources will be utilized to maintain law and order in the city.

"

The meeting was attended by senior police officials, including SSP Operations Masood Ahmed, Chief Traffic Officer Haroon Rasheed Khan, SSP Investigation Noor Jamal, SP Headquarters Hameedullah, divisional SPs, SP Security, and officers from various police units.

The CCPO stressed that all efforts are being made to safeguard the lives and property of citizens.

He instructed a comprehensive security audit of key public places, religious centers, and marketplaces, followed by the development of an updated security and traffic management plan.

The meeting took key decisions including directives strengthening snap-checking at entry and exit points with increased checkpoints across the district, ensuring heightened security measures during Iftar and Sehri hours, keeping a strict watch on habitual offenders and expediting legal action against illegal tenants residing within the city and enhancing nighttime security, especially in suburban areas, utilizing available resources.

The CCPO concluded by reiterating the commitment of Peshawar Police to ensure a safe and peaceful environment during the holy month of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid festivities.

