CCPO For Suspension Of Cellular Services On 9th, 10th Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :As part of security measures for Muharram processions and Majalis, the Capital City Police Officer has requested jamming of mobile phone services on 9th and 10 of Muharram ul Haram in the provincial metropolis.

The CCPO in a letter written to the Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa requested to approach the concerned quarters to keep the mobile services suspended on the two days of Muharram.

Meanwhile, on the request of Home Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Ministry of Interior notified deployment of army troops in 13 districts of the province to assist the police and civil administrations in maintenance of peace and order during the processions and Majalis from Muharram 1 to 10.

