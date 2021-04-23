UrduPoint.com
CCPO For Taking More Steps For Welfare Of Officials

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 04:10 PM

CCPO for taking more steps for welfare of officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar pledged to take more steps for welfare of officials as effective policing could not be made possible without raising morale and living standard of the force.

Presiding over a meeting at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Friday, the CCPO reviewed overall law and order as well as crime control situation in the city with security arrangements around Masajids, Imambargahs, markets, shopping areas and bussiness centres.

Ghulam Mahmood directed to adopt a comprehensive and joint operational strategy by all units,including Dolphin squad, Police Response Unit and Abbabeel Force, against criminals.

DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, DIG Security Hassan Raza Khan, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid, SSsP Operations and Investigation, SSP CIA , all divisional SPs, ASPs and other related officers attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

