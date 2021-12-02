CCPO for upholding professionalism to eradicate crimes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan Wednesday urged police personnel to uphold professionalism in discharge of their duties and work to help society free of crimes.

He said that a policy of reward and punishment was being followed to encourage honest and dutiful officers.

He was addressing an award and certificate distribution ceremony among best policemen at Police lines.

CCPO said that the purpose of pursuing reward and punishment was meant to enhance efficiency and performance of police force. He directed all the policemen to take stern action against criminals to ensure peace and tranquility in the society.

Abbas Ahsan said police department always served indiscriminately for protection of lives and properties of the masses. He said a crackdown against drug peddler and street criminals would continue till its logical conclusion.