CCPO for zero tolerance against corruption, organized crimes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer, (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Wednesday directed the police officers to ensure zero tolerance against corruption and organized crimes in the city besides maintaining updated lists of proclaimed offenders as well as court absconders within seven days.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed that all the record of police stations be completed within three days and beat system be made functional at police stations within five days along with completion of beat books.

He was presiding over a high level meeting, at Conference room of CCPO Lahore office, to review the overall law and order situation as well as measures taken to control crime. DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry, DIG Security Mehboob Rasheed, SSPs of Operations and Investigation wings along with all divisional SPs attended the meeting.

The CCPO ordered the officers concerned to initiate special campaign and a grand operation against law breakers including land grabbers, goons, proclaimed offenders, illegal weapons, drug dealers and gamblers.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar also directed to beef up the security of the city particularly of vulnerable establishments and sensitive places in wake of present borders situation.

The meeting was briefed that snap checking, search and sweep operations, geo-tagging and biometric verifications were being conducted on regular basis.

The CCPO directed the officers to ensure registration of tenants, private employees and passengersthrough different digital police soft wares and applications including Hotel Eye, travel Eye, e-policegadgets and other technologies.