CCPO forms inquiry committee to probe murder of Ali Chattha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed has formed an inquiry committee to probe the murder incident of former PU additional controller Ahmad Ali Chattha.

The inquiry committee formed on Friday included SP Saddar Investigation, DSP CIA Saddar and SDPO Saddar Circle.

The CCPO directed the committee to submit an inquiry report about the murder incident as soon as possible and said that accused involved in the murder should be arrested through the help of CCTV footage of Safe Cities cameras.