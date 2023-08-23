CCPO hears 3174 appeals in ardal rooms this year

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana conducted different 'ardal' rooms at his office this year in which 3174 appeals were heard from various wings' officers and subordinate staff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana conducted different 'ardal' rooms at his office this year in which 3174 appeals were heard from various wings' officers and subordinate staff.

During this time, warnings were issued to concerned employees in 2900 appeals involving minor misconduct of different employees while 145 appeals were rejected.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that the determination of punishments will be in accordance with relevant rules and regulations. Any misuse of authority, violations of the code of conduct and involvement in criminal activities will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he added.

The purpose of hearing appeals is to promptly resolve the job-related issues of policemen and personal hearing has also discouraged 'sifarish-culture', he added. Any negligence and laxity in fulfilling official duties will not be tolerated, he warned and added that policemen should make public service their motto and fulfill their responsibilities within the scope of the law.

Similarly, hardworking, capable, and honest policemen are the pride of the department, he concluded.