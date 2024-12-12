CCPO holds meeting on crime reduction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana Thursday chaired a performance review meeting of Civil Lines and City Divisions at his office to review the law and order situation and other professional matters.

He expressed satisfaction over the significant reduction in crime rate. He appreciated the teamwork to combat crime and announced rewards for officers and personnel demonstrating exceptional performance.

The CCPO directed the police to play an active role in curbing social crimes, including gambling and other societal evils. He also instructed to take concrete measures to stop aerial firing and one-wheeling on the eve of New Year.

Kamyana stressed fully activating the women police station and directed effective steps to prevent crime against women and children in line with the vision of the chief minister Punjab.

He stressed a zero-tolerance policy against gender-based crimes and directed the field officers to ensure its strict implementation.

Meanwhile, focusing on the quality of investigation, CCPO ask the participants to work as a professional body for providing prompt relief to the victims. He directed the divisional SPs and SDPOs to hold daily orderly rooms, emphasizing maintaining the dignity of policemen. He also highlighted the need to improve traffic management in the city.

DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigations) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SPs, ASPs, circle officers, SHOs and investigation incharge of Civil Lines and City Divisions attended the meeting.