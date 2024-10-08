CCPO holds meeting on security of Chinese citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over an important meeting regarding the security of Chinese citizens at his office.

The meeting reviewed security measures for Chinese nationals residing in Lahore while discussing strategies to enhance the safety of their residences, movements and travel.

The CCPO emphasized the need for heightened security around the consulates established in the provincial capital. He directed to maintain continuous liaison with Chinese citizens, the administration of Chinese installations, focal persons and other law enforcement agencies.

The CCPO directed the SPs to ensure regular inspections of Chinese residences and workplaces.

He ordered to boost security measures for both residences and offices of Chinese citizens while implementing the security plans designed for their protection.

He reiterated that comprehensive measures have been taken to ensure security for all foreigners, including Chinese citizens. The CCPO said that providing security for all foreign nationals, including those visiting for business or personal purposes is a vital duty of the Lahore Police. He highlighted that trained personnel from the Special Protection Unit (SPU) are diligently performing security duties for Chinese citizens.

SSP (Admin), SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SP (Security) Abdul Wahab and divisional SPs (Operations) attended the meeting.