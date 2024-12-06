CCPO holds orderly room to resolve police personnel appeals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired Orderly Room at the Capital City Police Headquarters here on Friday. A total of 2,348 appeals from police personnel have been heard this year, with 2,161 of them being accepted for hearing, 82 rejected and 105 employees reinstated to their jobs after their appeals were approved.

The session included police personnel from various units such as Operations, Investigation, Security Wings, Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Anti-Riot Force, all of whom presented their cases for personal hearings.

The CCPO Lahore emphasized that Primary objective of holding Orderly Room sessions is to provide relief to subordinate staff.

He highlighted existence of a robust self-accountability mechanism within the police department. Officers and personnel who perform their duties efficiently are always encouraged, he stated. He also made it clear that corruption and abuse of power are absolutely unacceptable, stressing that strict departmental actions are taken against criminal activities and violations of the code of conduct.

The CCPO further directed Divisional SPs to regularly conduct such public hearings and resolve police personnel matters promptly. He urged police employees to make public service their mission, demonstrating excellence in their professional duties. Hardworking, capable and honest police personnel are valuable assets of the police department, he concluded.