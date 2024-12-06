Open Menu

CCPO Holds Orderly Room To Resolve Police Personnel Appeals

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM

CCPO holds orderly room to resolve police personnel appeals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired Orderly Room at the Capital City Police Headquarters here on Friday. A total of 2,348 appeals from police personnel have been heard this year, with 2,161 of them being accepted for hearing, 82 rejected and 105 employees reinstated to their jobs after their appeals were approved.

The session included police personnel from various units such as Operations, Investigation, Security Wings, Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Anti-Riot Force, all of whom presented their cases for personal hearings.

The CCPO Lahore emphasized that Primary objective of holding Orderly Room sessions is to provide relief to subordinate staff.

He highlighted existence of a robust self-accountability mechanism within the police department. Officers and personnel who perform their duties efficiently are always encouraged, he stated. He also made it clear that corruption and abuse of power are absolutely unacceptable, stressing that strict departmental actions are taken against criminal activities and violations of the code of conduct.

The CCPO further directed Divisional SPs to regularly conduct such public hearings and resolve police personnel matters promptly. He urged police employees to make public service their mission, demonstrating excellence in their professional duties. Hardworking, capable and honest police personnel are valuable assets of the police department, he concluded.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Corruption Police Traffic Criminals All From Jobs

Recent Stories

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorro ..

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow  

1 hour ago
 Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia C ..

Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final

1 hour ago
 Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharasht ..

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony

1 hour ago
 IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citiz ..

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest

2 hours ago
 Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme ..

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..

2 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

10 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

19 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

19 hours ago
 Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

19 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan